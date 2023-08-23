PAGASA monitoring LPA off Aparri, Cagayan

Tropical depression also located east of Northern Luzon

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Aparri, Cagayan.

According to PAGASA, a tropical depression is also so far located 3170 kilometers east of Northern Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 55 kph, and moving southwest at 10 kph.

PAGASA said Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of a low pressure area.

Flooding or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Visayas, Mindanao, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Zambales, Bataan, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flooding or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the Luzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.