PAGASA monitoring LPA; northeast monsoon affects Luzon, Visayas

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Davao City.

PAGASA said as of 3 a.m., the LPA was estimated at 1, 015 km east of the city.

A northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon and Visayas.

PAGASA said as a result, Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rains, while Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon and of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Mindanao will have partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Isolated floodings or landslides due to severe thunderstorms are possible.