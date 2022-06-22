PAGASA monitoring LPA in vicinity of Palawan

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area in the vicinity of Palawan.

According to the weather bureau, the LPA was so far in the vicinity of Puerto Princesa City, and is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan and Mindanao.

Caraga and Davao Region are expected to have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the LPA and the ITCZ, PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, a rainfall advisory has been raised over Southern Luzon.

According to PAGASA, moderate to heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte (Mercedes, Basud), Camarines Sur (Partido Area, Pasacao, San Fernando), Albay (Ligao City, Rapu-Rapu, Legazpi City) and Sorsogon (Matnog, Santa Magdalena, Bulusan, Irosin).

The same conditions are being experienced over Masbate (Mobo, Milagros, Baleno, Masbate City) and Northern Samar (Lavezares, Allen, Victoria, San Isidro).

PAGASA said these conditions may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.