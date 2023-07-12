PAGASA monitoring low pressure area off Virac, Catanduanes

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Virac, Catanduanes.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the southwest monsoon is also affecting the western sections of Visayas and Mindanao.

As a result, PAGASA said Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, SOCCSKSARGEN, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

PAGASA said the entire country will have light to moderate rains and slight to moderate coastal waters.