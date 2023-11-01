PAGASA monitoring low pressure area off Dinapigue, Isabela

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Dinapigue, Isabela.

PAGASA said the shear line is also affecting the eastern sections of Northern and Central Luzon.

The northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon.

PAGASA said, as a result, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quirino, Bulacan, Oriental Mindoro and Marinduque will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley and the rest of Central Luzon, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.