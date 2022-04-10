PAGASA monitoring another tropical cyclone outside PAR

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring another tropical cyclone outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

According to PAGASA, the tropical cyclone is so far located 1570 km east of Mindanao and may enter PAR by late Monday or early Tuesday.

The weather bureau said that while the tropical cyclone is unlikely to directly affect the weather in the country and is likely to stay within PAR for a short time, it may influence the movement and development of Tropical Storm “Agaton.”

So far, the tropical cyclone is forecast to move northwestward.

It is expected to leave PAR by late Tuesday or early Wednesday.