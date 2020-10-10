PAGASA monitoring 2 LPAs, 2 tropical cyclones outside PAR

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring two low pressure areas and two tropical cyclones which are outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility..

PAGASA said one of the LPAs was situated in the vicinity of Apayao.

The other was estimated at 840 kilometers east of Hinatuan.

The weather bureau said severe tropical storm Chan-Hom was located 2185 kilometers northeast of extreme Northern Luzon and is moving eastward at 15 kph, while Tropical Storm Linfa was located 1045 kilometers west of Central Luzon, moving westward at 25 kph.

Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to one of the LPAs and the southwest monsoon.

Flash floods or landslides due to scattered moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The rest of Mindanao, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

Visayas and the rest of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.