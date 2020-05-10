PAGASA: LPA off Mindanao likely to turn into tropical depression

(Eagle News)–The low pressure area off Mindanao is likely to turn into a tropical depression.

In its 11 a.m. update, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said when this happens, the weather disturbance will be named “Ambo.”

As of 3 a.m. today, the LPA was estimated 750 km east of Davao City.

Today, PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to severe thunderstorms are possible.