PAGASA: LPA off Eastern Samar may develop into tropical depression within 48 hours

(Eagle News)–The low pressure area monitored off Eastern Samar may develop into a tropical depression within 48 hours.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as of 10 a.m., the LPA was situated 350 kilometers east southeast of Guiuan or 350 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao Del Norte.

“The public and local disaster risk disaster and management offices (LDRRMOS) concerned are advised to continue monitoring for updates regarding the potential development of this weather disturbance,” PAGASA said.

In the next 24 hours, the weather bureau said scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers will be experienced over Eastern Visayas.

The weather disturbance is also forecast to trigger the southwesterly windflow over Mindanao.

PAGASA said this will result in scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers over Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, SOCCSKSARGEN, Davao Occidental, and Davao Del Sur (including Davao City).