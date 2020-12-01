PAGASA: LPA off Eastern Samar less likely to develop into a tropical depression in 24 hours

(Eagle News) — The low pressure area off Eastern Samar is less likely to develop into a tropical depression in 24 hours.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the LPA located 85 km east northeast of Borongan City and the tail-end of the frontal system affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon will bring moderate to heavy rains over Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon, Albay, and Catanduanes today.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers during thunderstorms are expected over the rest of Bicol Region, while occasional to frequent light to moderate rains will prevail over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and Quezon.

PAGASA said tomorrow, the LPA and the tail-end of the frontal system will bring moderate to heavy rains over Bicol Region, southern portion of Quezon, and Marinduque and light to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers during thunderstorms over Visayas and Romblon.

Occasional to frequent light to moderate rains will also prevail over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and the rest of Quezon.

PAGASA said flooding (including flash floods) and “rain-induced landslides” may occur during heavy or prolonged periods of rainfall.

“Adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels,” PAGASA said.