PAGASA: LPA off Davao City not likely to intensify into a storm; cloudy skies, rain showers still expected

(Eagle News) — The low pressure area off Davao City is unlikely to turn into a storm.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, however, that cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in the Philippines today.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, in particular, will be experienced in Mindanao due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao.

The LPA is so far embedded in the ITCZ, located 495 km east of Davao City.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers, this time due to the easterlies.

The country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.