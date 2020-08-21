PAGASA: LPA off Cagayan may intensify into tropical depression

(Eagle News) — The low pressure area off Cagayan may intensify into a tropical depression today or tomorrow.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s Benison Estareja said if it develops, the LPA, which is so far located 210 kilometers east of Aparri, will be named “Igme” and will be the ninth storm to enter the Philippines so far this 2020.

Estareja said the LPA is expected to move northwards towards the east of Babuyan Islands in the morning.

In the afternoon and at night, it is expected to move upwards, towards the east of Batanes.

Estareja said the LPA is expected to stay inside PAR until Sunday.

Meanwhile, rains are expected in the western section of Luzon due to the southwest monsoon.

So far, Estareja said the Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the LPA and the southwest monsoon.

Monsoon rains are expected in the Ilocos Region, Zambales and Bataan.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to the southwest monsoon.

Thunderstorms are likely within the day.