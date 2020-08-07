PAGASA: LPA off Aurora may develop into tropical depression

(Eagle News)–The low pressure area off Aurora may develop into a tropical depression in the next 36 hours.

According to Ariel Rojas, Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration weather specialist, if the LPA spotted 455 kilometers east of Baler becomes one, it will be named “Enteng.”

He said “Enteng” may enhance the southwest monsoon affecting Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, bringing rains to parts of the country.

At present, a recent PAGASA bulletin said monsoon rains are being experienced over Metro Manila, Bataan, Zambales, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and Western Visayas.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible, PAGASA said.

Pangasinan, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, the rest of Central Luzon, Bicol Region, the rest of Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, and Northern Mindanao, on the other hand, are having occasional rains due to the southwest monsoon and the trough of the LPA.

The rest of Luzon and Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Northern Luzon will have slight to moderate winds and coastal waters.