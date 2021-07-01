Weather Forecast

PAGASA: LPA enters PAR; cloudy skies, isolated rain showers expected due to southwest monsoon

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News) –A low pressure area entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility early Thursday, July 1.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said so far, the LPA was  situated 1365 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is also affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

According to PAGASA, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

The rest of the Philippines will have the same conditions.

Flash floods or landslides due to severe thunderstorms are possible.

The weather bureau said light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters are expected.

