PAGASA: LPA east of S. Luzon may enter PAR this week

(Eagle News)–The low pressure area east of Southern Luzon may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this week.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as of 4 a.m., the LPA was located 1855 kilometers east of the island group, and is likely to enter PAR on Wednesday or Thursday.

PAGASA said it is likely to develop into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours.

So far, however, Signal No. 1 remains in effect over Kalayaan Islands due to “Quinta.”

The typhoon, PAGASA said, was so far located 605 kilometers west of Calapan, Oriental Mindoro.

“Quinta” will bring moderate to heavy rains over Western Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo and Kalayaan Islands, Aurora, Isabela and Cagayan.

The weather bureau said light to moderate rains with at times heavy rains are expected over Zamboanga, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, and the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

PAGASA said “Quinta” is forecast to exit PAR this morning.