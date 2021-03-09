PAGASA: LPA east of Mindanao to enter PAR within the day

But weather bureau says LPA is not likely to develop into a tropical depression

(Eagle News) — The low pressure area spotted east of Mindanao is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility today, March 9.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s weather specialist Meno Mendoza said, however, that the LPA located 1,130 kilometers east of Davao City is not likely to develop into a tropical depression.

Caraga and Davao Region, nonetheless, PAGASA said, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of a low pressure area.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers because of the easterlies also affecting the eastern section of the country and localized thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, extreme Northern Luzon and the eastern section of the Philippines will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.