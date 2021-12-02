PAGASA: Rains expected over parts of PHL due to Typhoon “Nyatoh” outside PAR

(Eagle News) — Scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected over Bicol Region, Visayas, and Mindanao in the next 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, this was due to Typhoon “Nyatoh” estimated at 1,370 km east northeast of Southern Luzon or 1,560 km east of Central Luzon outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

PAGASA said the rains despite Nyatoh’s distance from the landmass are due to the typhoon’s trough.

The typhoon is forecast to move northward to north northwestward on Thursday.

PAGASA said, however, that the cyclone may not enter PAR.

“Nevertheless, the public is still advised to monitor for updates regarding ‘Nyatoh’,” PAGASA said.