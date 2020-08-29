PAGASA: “Julian” develops into typhoon but “high-impact weather” in PHL not likely

(Eagle News)–“Julian” has intensified into a typhoon.

But the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said no tropical cyclone wind signal has been raised over any part of the country with “Julian” not likely to directly cause “high impact” weather.

PAGASA said as of 4 a.m., the eye of the typhoon was located 740 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora or 775 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 150 kph.

It is expected to intensify further as it remains almost stationary over the Philippine Sea, reaching its peak intensity by Monday.

PAGASA said “Julian” will gradually accelerate generally northward today and turn northwest tomorrow.

The Samar provinces, however, will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers due to the southwest monsoon enhanced by”Julian.”

The rest of Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

In Luzon, PAGASA said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced in Zambales (Cabangan, Botolan, SanNarciso), and these may persist within two hours.

The southwest monsoon is also forecast to bring moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of Northern Luzon, the eastern seaboard of Central and Southern Luzon, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas.

Those with small seacraft were advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea.