PAGASA: ITCZ affecting Palawan, Southern Mindanao

(Eagle News) –The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Palawan and Southern Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are, as a result, expected over Palawan.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, also due to the easterlies.

According to the weather bureau, Northern Luzon, Southern Luzon and the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light winds and weak coastal waters.