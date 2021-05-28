PAGASA: ITCZ affecting Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Mindanao.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms today, Saturday, May 29.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have the same conditions.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to PAGASA, light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters are expected in the country.

Meanwhile, the lowest temperature recorded on Friday was 26 degrees Celsius at 5 a.m., the weather bureau said.

The highest temperature was 33.4 degrees Celsius at 11 a.m.