PAGASA: Generally fair weather expected in Luzon, including in Metro Manila, tomorrow

Bicol, Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao to have cloudy skies, rains

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies are expected in parts of the country tomorrow, Aug. 5, but the rest of Luzon will have generally fair weather.

In its recent weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the cloudy skies with rains and thunderstorms are expected over Bicol and Palawan as the southwest monsoon slightly affects the western seaboard of Luzon.

The same conditions, PAGASA said, are expected over Visayas and Mindanao.

The rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, meanwhile, will have generally fair weather but isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms are still possible.

PAGASA said no gale warning is raised over any part of the country, but moderate to rough seas are still expected in Luzon.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate seas.