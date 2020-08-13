PAGASA: “Gener” likely to weaken into LPA within 12 to 24 hours

(Eagle News)–Tropical Depression “Gener” is likely to weaken into a low pressure area within 12 to 24 hours.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Gener,” which was estimated 870 kilometers east northeast of Basco, Batanes, will remain far from the Philippine landmass.

The weather bureau said it is not likely to bring high-impact weather over any part of the country.

So far, PAGASA said “Gener” is moving west southwestward at 20 kilometers per hour, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It is forecast to be 545 kilometers northeast of Basco in 24 hours.