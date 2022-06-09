PAGASA: Frontal system affecting extreme Northern Luzon

Mindanao affected by ITCZ

(Eagle News)–The frontal system is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the Intertropical Convergence Zone is also affecting Mindanao.

As a result, Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to scattered moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said these were due to localized thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.