PAGASA: Frontal system affecting extreme N. Luzon

Easterlies affecting rest of PHL

(Eagle News) — The frontal system is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the easterlies are also affecting the rest of the country.

Caraga and Davao Region, PAGASA said, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains.

According to the weather bureau, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters while the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.