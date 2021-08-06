PAGASA: Four weather disturbances outside PAR to enhance southwest monsoon

(Eagle News) — Four storms outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility are expected to enhance the southwest monsoon, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

According to PAGASA, these weather disturbances are a tropical storm with international name “Lupit,” tropical storm with international name “Mirinae,” a tropical depression, and tropical storm “Nida.”

The weather bureau said “Lupit” is so far located 580 kilometers northwest of Itbayat, Batanes; “Mirinae” at 1,080 km northeast of extreme Northern Luzon; the tropical depression 1,795 km northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, and “Nida” at 3,045 km northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

PAGASA said Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Benguet, Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.