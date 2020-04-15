PAGASA: Expect cloudy skies, rainshowers in PHL today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rainshowers are expected in the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said in its 4 p.m. advisory that the partly cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers in Metro Manila and the rest of the country are due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the ridge of a high pressure area is affecting Northern Luzon.

Northern Luzon will have moderate winds and moderate coastal waters, PAGASA said.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.