PAGASA: “Emong” may make landfall in vicinity of Batanes-Babuyan Islands this afternoon or tonight

(Eagle News) — Tropical Depression “Emong” has maintained its strength as it continues to move closer towards the Batanes and Babuyan Islands area.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Signal No. 1 remains raised over Batanes and the northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) including Babuyan Islands, with the center of Tropical Depression “Emong”was estimated 315 km east of Aparri, Cagayan.

So far, it is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center, with a gustiness of up to 70 kph.

It is moving west northwestward at 40 kph, and expected to pass close or make landfall in the vicinity of Batanes-Babuyan Islands area this afternoon or tonight.

PAGASA said today until tomorrow morning, “Emong” is forecast to bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

Isolated to scattered flash flooding and rain-induced landslides are highly likely.

The tropical depression is forecast to continue moving generally northwestward until tonight as it approaches the Extreme Northern Luzon-Taiwan area.