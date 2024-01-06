Northeast monsoon also affecting rest of Luzon

(Eagle News)–The shear line is affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Luzon.

PAGASA said, as a result, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Quezon, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Sur and Surigao del Norte will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and the rest of Calabarzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters, while the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.