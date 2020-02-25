PAGASA: Easterlies still affecting eastern section of PHL

(Eagle News)–The easterlies continue to affect the eastern section of the country today, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

According to PAGASA, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers as a result.

Visayas and Mindanao, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

The eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have strong winds and and rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.