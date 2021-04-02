PAGASA: Easterlies affecting Visayas, the rest of Mindanao

LPA in PAR now west northwest of Zamboanga City

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting Visayas and the rest of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility was also located 195 km west northwest of Zamboanga City.

As a result, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and Zamboanga City will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers, also due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.