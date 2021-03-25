PAGASA: Easterlies affecting the PHL

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the country today, March 25.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, Sorsogon, Albay, and Catanduanes will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides are possible during moderate to at times heavy rains.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The eastern sections of Northern Luzon will have moderate winds and coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.