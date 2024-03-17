PAGASA: Easterlies affecting the PHL

(Eagle News)–The easterlies are affecting the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Aurora will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

According to the weather bureau,

the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.