PAGASA: Easterlies affecting the eastern section of PHL

Northeast monsoon also affecting N. Luzon

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the Philippines.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting Northern Luzon.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains as a result.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to PAGASA, the entire archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.