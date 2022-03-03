PAGASA: Easterlies affecting S. Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Metro Manila, as a result, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The rest of the country will also experience the same conditions.

According to the weather bureau, the entire country will have light to moderate winds.

Light to moderate coastal waters are also expected.