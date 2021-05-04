PAGASA: Easterlies affecting PHL

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the Philippines.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Extreme Northern Luzon will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

The rest of the country will also have the same conditions, PAGASA said.