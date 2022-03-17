PAGASA: Easterlies affecting PHL

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the Philippines.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will have the same weather conditions.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to the weather bureau, Northern Luzon will have moderate rains and winds.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.