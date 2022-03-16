PAGASA: Easterlies affecting PHL

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will also experience the same weather conditions.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to the weather bureau, extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate winds and coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.