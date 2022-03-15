PAGASA: Easterlies affecting PHL

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the Philippines.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are expected in Metro Manila.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The rest of the country will also have the same conditions.

Meanwhile, extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate winds and moderate coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.