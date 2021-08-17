PAGASA: Easterlies affecting PHL

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the Philippines.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and Zamboanga Peninsula will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will also have the same conditions.

PAGASA said the Philippines will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.