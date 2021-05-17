PAGASA: Easterlies affecting PHL

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the Philippines.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

PAGASA said Luzon, VIsayas, and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.