PAGASA: Easterlies affecting PHL

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the Philippines today, May 16.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Palawan including Kalayaan Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Visayas and Occidental Mindoro will, on the other hand, have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will also prevail over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over those areas, which will have slight to moderate seas, according to the weather bureau.

Meanwhile, all thunderstorm advisories over the National Capital Region forecast area are now lifted, PAGASA said.