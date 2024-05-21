PAGASA: Easterlies affecting PHL

(Eagle News)–The easterlies are affecting the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Metro Manila will have cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods and landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will experience the same conditions.

According to the weather bureau, the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.