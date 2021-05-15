PAGASA: Easterlies affecting PHL

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the Philippines.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Palawan and Caraga will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Hinatuan), within the next one to two hours.

These conditions, the weather bureau said, are being experienced in portions of Dinagat Island and Surigao del Norte (Claver, Siargao Island, Socorro Island, Bacauag, Placer) and may affect nearby areas.

The conditions may persist within one to two hours.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The whole country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.