PAGASA: Easterlies affecting PHL

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands and Occidental Mindoro will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due also to localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to the weather bureau, the whole country, meanwhile, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.