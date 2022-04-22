PAGASA: Easterlies affecting PHL

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Davao Region and Surigao del Sur will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the rest of the country will experience the same conditions.

The entire country, the weather bureau said, will have light to moderate rains and slight to moderate coastal waters.