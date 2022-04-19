PAGASA: Easterlies affecting PHL

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said the rest of the country will also experience the same conditions.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.