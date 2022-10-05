PAGASA: Easterlies affecting eastern sections of Luzon, Visayas

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is also affecting Mindanao.

Due to the easterlies, Aurora and Isabela will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Caraga, Davao Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.