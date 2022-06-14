PAGASA: Easterlies affecting eastern section of Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, as a result, are expected over Eastern Visayas and Caraga.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, this time, due to localized thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the rest of the country will experience the same conditions.

The whole archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.