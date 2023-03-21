PAGASA: Easterlies affecting eastern section of PHL

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms as a result.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will experience the same conditions.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The whole country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds.

Light to moderate coastal waters are also expected.