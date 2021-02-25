PAGASA: Easterlies affecting eastern section of PHL

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, and also due to localized thunderstorms, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Meanwhile, a thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

PAGASA said moderate to at times heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over some portions of Zamboanga del Sur and Basilan within the next one to two hours.

The weather bureau said these conditions are being experienced in some areas of Zamboanga del Norte (Sibuco, Sirawai), Zamboanga City, and Zamboanga Sibigay (Tungawan, Talusan, Mabuhay, Olutanga).

PAGASA said they may affect nearby areas and may persist within one to two hours.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said the country will have light to moderate rains and slight to moderate coastal waters.